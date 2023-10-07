ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ:PIXY) Climbs 97.79% In 2023; Is It Attractive Enough At $1.08?

In last trading session, ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ:PIXY) saw 1.54 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.07. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.08 trading at -$0.22 or -16.92% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $13.15M. That closing price of PIXY’s stock is at a discount of -55388.89% from its 52-week high price of $599.28 and is indicating a premium of 27.78% from its 52-week low price of $0.78. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 26.0 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.49 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For ShiftPixy Inc (PIXY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.49 in the current quarter.

ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ:PIXY) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -16.92%, in the last five days PIXY remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 10/02/23 when the stock touched $1.08 price level, adding 47.57% to its value on the day. ShiftPixy Inc’s shares saw a change of -99.79% in year-to-date performance and have moved -94.46% in past 5-day. ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ:PIXY) showed a performance of -89.66% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.25 million shares which calculate 1.88 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1.30 to the stock, which implies a rise of 16.92% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.30 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $1.30. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -20.37% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -20.37% for stock’s current value.

ShiftPixy Inc (PIXY) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -49.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $4.5 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $5 million in the next quarter that will end on Nov 2023.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 33.25% during past 5 years.

PIXY Dividends

ShiftPixy Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between December 10 and December 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ:PIXY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 70.69% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.04 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 10.37%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 3.04% institutions for ShiftPixy Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. HRT Financial LP is the top institutional holder at PIXY for having 15032.0 shares of worth $32619.0. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.12% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 12399.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.10% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $26905.0.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 6699.0 shares of worth $14536.0 or 0.06% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5720.0 shares on May 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $11726.0 in the company or a holder of 0.05% of company’s stock.