SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ICU) Drops -5.35 Percent, But More Could Be Coming.

In last trading session, SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ICU) saw 15.42 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.38. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.54 trading at -$0.03 or -5.35% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $10.43M. That closing price of ICU’s stock is at a discount of -3974.07% from its 52-week high price of $22.00 and is indicating a premium of 70.37% from its 52-week low price of $0.16. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 39.48 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.34 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ICU) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.35%, in the last five days ICU remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 10/03/23 when the stock touched $0.54 price level, adding 32.5% to its value on the day. SeaStar Medical Holding Corp’s shares saw a change of -86.92% in year-to-date performance and have moved 103.07% in past 5-day. SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ICU) showed a performance of 144.79% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.2 million shares which calculate 0.43 days to cover the short interests.