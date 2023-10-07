Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) Has Made The 27.53% Recovery, Could Gain Another -2.95% Ahead

In last trading session, Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) saw 2.91 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.25. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.91 trading at $0.03 or 0.22% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.22B. That closing price of SBRA’s stock is at a discount of -2.95% from its 52-week high price of $14.32 and is indicating a premium of 27.53% from its 52-week low price of $10.08. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.53 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.40 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc (SBRA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.38. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 15 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 8 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.13 in the current quarter.