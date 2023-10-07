Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) Has Made The 27.53% Recovery, Could Gain Another -2.95% Ahead

In last trading session, Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) saw 2.91 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.25. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.91 trading at $0.03 or 0.22% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.22B. That closing price of SBRA’s stock is at a discount of -2.95% from its 52-week high price of $14.32 and is indicating a premium of 27.53% from its 52-week low price of $10.08. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.53 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.40 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
For Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc (SBRA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.38. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 15 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 8 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.13 in the current quarter.
Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.22%, in the last five days SBRA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 10/02/23 when the stock touched $13.91 price level, adding 0.78% to its value on the day. Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc’s shares saw a change of 11.91% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.22% in past 5-day. Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) showed a performance of 9.18% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 15.61 million shares which calculate 6 days to cover the short interests.
Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc (SBRA) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 21.91% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -8.84% while that of industry is -6.10. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 159.10% in the current quarter and calculating 135.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 1.80% from the last financial year’s standing.
10 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $159.02 million for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $160.9 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $155.21 million and $164.99 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 2.50% while estimating it to be -2.50% for the next quarter.
SBRA Dividends
Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in November and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.