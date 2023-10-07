Plains All American Pipeline LP (NASDAQ:PAA) Has Reached A Distance Of 26.04% From Its Low, So Is It Poised For More Gains?

In last trading session, Plains All American Pipeline LP (NASDAQ:PAA) saw 3.8 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.62. Company’s recent per share price level of $14.44 trading at -$0.04 or -0.28% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $10.12B. That closing price of PAA’s stock is at a discount of -11.15% from its 52-week high price of $16.05 and is indicating a premium of 26.04% from its 52-week low price of $10.68. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.3 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.06 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA), analysts' consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 22 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 9 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 11 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Plains All American Pipeline LP (NASDAQ:PAA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.28%, in the last five days PAA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 10/02/23 when the stock touched $14.44 price level, adding 5.87% to its value on the day. Plains All American Pipeline LP’s shares saw a change of 22.79% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.74% in past 5-day. Plains All American Pipeline LP (NASDAQ:PAA) showed a performance of -2.17% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 14.27 million shares which calculate 3.68 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $16.69 to the stock, which implies a rise of 13.48% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $13.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $20.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -38.5% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 6.51% for stock’s current value.

Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Plains All American Pipeline LP is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 12.46% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 1.59% while that of industry is -6.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 4.53% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 10.51% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 1.40%.

PAA Dividends

Plains All American Pipeline LP is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on August 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Plains All American Pipeline LP (NASDAQ:PAA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 35.21% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 42.22 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 65.16%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 42.22% institutions for Plains All American Pipeline LP that are currently holding shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. is the top institutional holder at PAA for having 58.62 million shares of worth $826.61 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 8.39% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Invesco Ltd., which was holding about 29.93 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.29% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $422.03 million.

On the other hand, Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 61.81 million shares of worth $798.56 million or 8.85% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 18.73 million shares on May 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $242.03 million in the company or a holder of 2.68% of company’s stock.