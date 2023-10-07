Opgen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN) Is 2.10% Higher Than A Week Ago, Can It Hit Well Above $0.0084?

In last trading session, Opgen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN) saw 1.26 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.69. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.41 trading at $0.01 or 1.44% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.64M. That closing price of OPGN’s stock is at a discount of -2107.32% from its 52-week high price of $9.05 and is indicating a premium of 58.54% from its 52-week low price of $0.17. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 10.93 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.04 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.44%, in the last five days OPGN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 10/05/23 when the stock touched $0.41 price level, adding 9.89% to its value on the day. Opgen Inc’s shares saw a change of -85.50% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.10% in past 5-day. Opgen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN) showed a performance of 110.72% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.27 million shares which calculate 0.38 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 86.33% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -631.71% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -631.71% for stock’s current value.

Opgen Inc (OPGN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Opgen Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -68.78% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 80.31% while that of industry is 7.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 83.50% in the current quarter and calculating 95.80% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 58.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $900k for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $449k and $722k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 100.40% while estimating it to be 38.50% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 67.03% during past 5 years.

OPGN Dividends

Opgen Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 08 and November 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Opgen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.78% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.22 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.25%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 3.22% institutions for Opgen Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Armistice Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at OPGN for having 0.63 million shares of worth $0.51 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 7.04% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 36701.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.41% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $29907.0.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 36701.0 shares of worth $29907.0 or 0.41% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 9677.0 shares on May 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $7273.0 in the company or a holder of 0.11% of company’s stock.