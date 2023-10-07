Opera Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:OPRA) Adds 0.53% In One Week: What’s Boosting Its Stock?

In last trading session, Opera Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:OPRA) saw 1.39 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.05. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.33 trading at $0.57 or 5.30% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.02B. That closing price of OPRA’s stock is at a discount of -152.25% from its 52-week high price of $28.58 and is indicating a premium of 69.2% from its 52-week low price of $3.49. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.87 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.58 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Opera Ltd ADR (OPRA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.15 in the current quarter.

Opera Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:OPRA) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.30%, in the last five days OPRA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 10/02/23 when the stock touched $11.33 price level, adding 1.9% to its value on the day. Opera Ltd ADR’s shares saw a change of 102.13% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.53% in past 5-day. Opera Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:OPRA) showed a performance of -20.10% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.02 million shares which calculate 1.14 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $20.25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 44.05% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $18.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $23.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -103.0% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -58.87% for stock’s current value.

Opera Ltd ADR (OPRA) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 50.00% in the current quarter and calculating -40.70% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 16.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $99.7 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $107 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $81.99 million and $96.27 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 21.60% while estimating it to be 11.10% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 20.46% during past 5 years.

OPRA Dividends

Opera Ltd ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between October 25 and October 30 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Opera Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:OPRA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.96% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 5.78 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 6.35%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 5.78% institutions for Opera Ltd ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. Greenhouse Funds, LLLP is the top institutional holder at OPRA for having 2.21 million shares of worth $43.84 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 3.11% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Marshall Wace LLP, which was holding about 1.48 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.08% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $29.36 million.

On the other hand, Starboard Investment Tr-Roumell Opportunistic Value Fd and TIFF Multi-Asset Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.35 million shares of worth $5.54 million or 0.50% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 85780.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $1.7 million in the company or a holder of 0.12% of company’s stock.