Nuvation Bio Inc (NYSE:NUVB) -10.45% Down Over The Last Seven Days. Can The Stock Hit Well Above -$0.1400?

In last trading session, Nuvation Bio Inc (NYSE:NUVB) saw 1.22 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.79. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.20 trading at -$0.05 or -4.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $263.93M. That closing price of NUVB’s stock is at a discount of -112.5% from its 52-week high price of $2.55 and is indicating a premium of 1.67% from its 52-week low price of $1.18. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.59 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 606.74K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Nuvation Bio Inc (NUVB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.67. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.11 in the current quarter.