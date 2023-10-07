NovoCure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) Achieved Almost -30.00% Growth In A Month. Also Looks Good Long Term.

In last trading session, NovoCure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) saw 3.1 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.56. Company’s recent per share price level of $14.00 trading at -$0.4 or -2.78% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.49B. That closing price of NVCR’s stock is at a discount of -757.36% from its 52-week high price of $120.03 and is indicating a discount of -0.07% from its 52-week low price of $14.01. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.61 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.86 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For NovoCure Ltd (NVCR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.52 in the current quarter.

NovoCure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.78%, in the last five days NVCR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 10/02/23 when the stock touched $14.00 price level, adding 14.11% to its value on the day. NovoCure Ltd’s shares saw a change of -80.91% in year-to-date performance and have moved -13.31% in past 5-day. NovoCure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) showed a performance of -30.00% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.58 million shares which calculate 3.06 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $32.67 to the stock, which implies a rise of 57.15% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $18.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $49.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -250.0% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -28.57% for stock’s current value.

NovoCure Ltd (NVCR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that NovoCure Ltd is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -77.78% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -135.23% while that of industry is 7.00. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -108.00% in the current quarter and calculating -47.20% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -5.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $128.76 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $133.35 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $131 million and $128.43 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -1.70% while estimating it to be 3.80% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -4.89% during past 5 years.

NVCR Dividends

NovoCure Ltd is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on October 26 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

NovoCure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.22% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 85.56 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 86.62%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 85.56% institutions for NovoCure Ltd that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at NVCR for having 15.93 million shares of worth $661.1 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 14.94% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Capital World Investors, which was holding about 11.39 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.68% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $472.71 million.

On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc and Fidelity Growth Company Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 7.53 million shares of worth $312.3 million or 7.06% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.67 million shares on Aug 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $103.13 million in the company or a holder of 4.38% of company’s stock.