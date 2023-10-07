Novo Nordisk ADR (NYSE:NVO) Shares Jumped 1.30% In A Week. Can It Continue Rising?

In last trading session, Novo Nordisk ADR (NYSE:NVO) saw 4.26 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.41. Company’s recent per share price level of $92.12 trading at $2.13 or 2.37% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $312.94B. That closing price of NVO’s stock is at a discount of -9.51% from its 52-week high price of $100.88 and is indicating a premium of 45.25% from its 52-week low price of $50.44. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.11 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.81 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Novo Nordisk ADR (NVO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.11. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 28 analysts covering the stock, 4 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 7 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 16 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.66 in the current quarter.

Novo Nordisk ADR (NYSE:NVO) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.37%, in the last five days NVO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 10/02/23 when the stock touched $92.12 price level, adding 0.94% to its value on the day. Novo Nordisk ADR’s shares saw a change of 36.13% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.30% in past 5-day. Novo Nordisk ADR (NYSE:NVO) showed a performance of -5.70% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.61 million shares which calculate 1.44 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $95.94 to the stock, which implies a rise of 3.98% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $51.10 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $117.50. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -27.55% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 44.53% for stock’s current value.

Novo Nordisk ADR (NVO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Novo Nordisk ADR is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 15.61% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 28.32% while that of industry is -6.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 46.70% in the current quarter and calculating 40.50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 24.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $7.8 billion for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $8.14 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $6.53 billion and $6.97 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 19.50% while estimating it to be 16.70% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 8.17% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 42.35% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 2.80%.

NVO Dividends

Novo Nordisk ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in November and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Novo Nordisk ADR (NYSE:NVO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.01% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 8.22 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 8.22%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 8.22% institutions for Novo Nordisk ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC is the top institutional holder at NVO for having 23.38 million shares of worth $1.89 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.68% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 18.74 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.55% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.52 billion.

On the other hand, Harbor Capital Appreciation Fund and Washington Mutual Investors Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 5.93 million shares of worth $477.51 million or 0.17% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.45 million shares on Jul 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $278.22 million in the company or a holder of 0.10% of company’s stock.