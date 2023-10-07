Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:MULN) Shares Surged 3.74% In A Week – But Can It Maintain Its Gains?

In last trading session, Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:MULN) saw 12.9 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.30. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.47 trading at $0.0 or -0.82% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $86.74M. That closing price of MULN’s stock is at a discount of -29102.13% from its 52-week high price of $137.25 and is indicating a premium of 17.02% from its 52-week low price of $0.39. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 30.57 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 61.30 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.82%, in the last five days MULN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 10/05/23 when the stock touched $0.47 price level, adding 3.87% to its value on the day. Mullen Automotive Inc’s shares saw a change of -99.27% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.74% in past 5-day. Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:MULN) showed a performance of 10.88% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 26.61 million shares which calculate 0.27 days to cover the short interests.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5175.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 99.99% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5175.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5175.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1100963.83% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -1100963.83% for stock’s current value.

Mullen Automotive Inc (MULN) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 300.00% in the current quarter and calculating 146.40% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 100.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $37.3 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $37.1 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021. Company posted $14.8 million and $19.41 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 152.00% while estimating it to be 91.10% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 11.07% during past 5 years.

MULN Dividends

Mullen Automotive Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on August 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:MULN)’s Major holders

Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at MULN for having 0.35 million shares of worth $0.16 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.19% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Two Sigma Investments, LP, which was holding about 0.26 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.14% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.12 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.24 million shares of worth $0.11 million or 0.13% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 98891.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $46577.0 in the company or a holder of 0.05% of company’s stock.