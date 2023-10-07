MSP Recovery Inc (NASDAQ:LIFW) Has Seen A Fall Of -85.90% This Year, Is It Still A Better Option Than Others?

In last trading session, MSP Recovery Inc (NASDAQ:LIFW) saw 5.65 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -2.49. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.18 trading at -$0.01 or -5.76% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $60.94M. That closing price of LIFW’s stock is at a discount of -866.67% from its 52-week high price of $1.74 and is indicating a premium of 77.78% from its 52-week low price of $0.04. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 45.95 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 37.30 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For MSP Recovery Inc (LIFW), analysts' consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.