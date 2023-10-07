MSP Recovery Inc (NASDAQ:LIFW) Has Seen A Fall Of -85.90% This Year, Is It Still A Better Option Than Others?

In last trading session, MSP Recovery Inc (NASDAQ:LIFW) saw 5.65 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -2.49. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.18 trading at -$0.01 or -5.76% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $60.94M. That closing price of LIFW’s stock is at a discount of -866.67% from its 52-week high price of $1.74 and is indicating a premium of 77.78% from its 52-week low price of $0.04. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 45.95 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 37.30 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
For MSP Recovery Inc (LIFW), analysts' consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.
MSP Recovery Inc (NASDAQ:LIFW) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.76%, in the last five days LIFW remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 10/03/23 when the stock touched $0.18 price level, adding 43.75% to its value on the day. MSP Recovery Inc’s shares saw a change of -88.54% in year-to-date performance and have moved -14.66% in past 5-day. MSP Recovery Inc (NASDAQ:LIFW) showed a performance of 152.48% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.38 million shares which calculate 0.04 days to cover the short interests.
Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 94.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1566.67% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -1566.67% for stock’s current value.
LIFW Dividends
MSP Recovery Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 06 and November 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
MSP Recovery Inc (NASDAQ:LIFW)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 96.22% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.45 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 91.17%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 3.45% institutions for MSP Recovery Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at LIFW for having 4.68 million shares of worth $1.53 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 1.41% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Palantir Technologies Inc., which was holding about 2.17 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.65% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.71 million.
On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 1.86 million shares of worth $0.61 million or 0.56% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.62 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.53 million in the company or a holder of 0.49% of company’s stock.