Molekule Group Inc (NASDAQ:MKUL) Is Down -83.36 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: What’s Next?

In last trading session, Molekule Group Inc (NASDAQ:MKUL) saw 6.7 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -5.01. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.12 trading at $0.0 or -0.81% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.19M. That closing price of MKUL’s stock is at a discount of -4091.67% from its 52-week high price of $5.03 and from its 52-week low price of $0.12. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 11.24 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.80 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Molekule Group Inc (MKUL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.32 in the current quarter.

Molekule Group Inc (NASDAQ:MKUL) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.81%, in the last five days MKUL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 10/03/23 when the stock touched $0.12 price level, adding 53.85% to its value on the day. Molekule Group Inc’s shares saw a change of -96.07% in year-to-date performance and have moved -15.10% in past 5-day. Molekule Group Inc (NASDAQ:MKUL) showed a performance of -83.36% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 82310.0 shares which calculate 1.04 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $7.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 98.29% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $7.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $7.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -5733.33% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -5733.33% for stock’s current value.

Molekule Group Inc (MKUL) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 13.50% in the current quarter and calculating -181.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 22,186.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $14 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $15 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $1.5 million and $91k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 833.30% while estimating it to be 16,383.50% for the next quarter.

MKUL Dividends

Molekule Group Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in November and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Molekule Group Inc (NASDAQ:MKUL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 33.02% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 30.75 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 45.91%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 30.75% institutions for Molekule Group Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Foundry Group Next, LLC is the top institutional holder at MKUL for having 7.22 million shares of worth $16.89 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 20.83% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Armistice Capital, LLC, which was holding about 3.3 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.52% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $7.72 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.14 million shares of worth $0.32 million or 0.40% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 77685.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.18 million in the company or a holder of 0.22% of company’s stock.