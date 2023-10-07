Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. ADR (NYSE:MUFG) Climbs 17.56% In 2023; Is It Attractive Enough At $8.36?

In last trading session, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. ADR (NYSE:MUFG) saw 2.73 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.70. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.36 trading at -$0.01 or -0.12% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $100.52B. That closing price of MUFG’s stock is at a discount of -8.13% from its 52-week high price of $9.04 and is indicating a premium of 48.44% from its 52-week low price of $4.31. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.15 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.94 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. ADR (MUFG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.75. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 16 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 4 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.22 in the current quarter.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. ADR (NYSE:MUFG) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.12%, in the last five days MUFG remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 10/02/23 when the stock touched $8.36 price level, adding 2.79% to its value on the day. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. ADR’s shares saw a change of 25.34% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.53% in past 5-day. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. ADR (NYSE:MUFG) showed a performance of 0.97% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.17 million shares which calculate 2.18 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $9.14 to the stock, which implies a rise of 8.53% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $7.79 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10.80. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -29.19% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 6.82% for stock’s current value.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. ADR (MUFG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. ADR is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 30.22% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 117.65% while that of industry is 6.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -61.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -0.09% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 17.56% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 7.50%.

MUFG Dividends

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in November and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. ADR (NYSE:MUFG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.01 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.01%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2.01% institutions for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. Aristotle Capital Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at MUFG for having 73.9 million shares of worth $544.63 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.58% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Bank of America Corporation, which was holding about 18.66 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.15% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $137.52 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard/Windsor II and Harbor Large Cap Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 19.94 million shares of worth $160.89 million or 0.16% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.7 million shares on Jul 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $29.86 million in the company or a holder of 0.03% of company’s stock.