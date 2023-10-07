Meiwu Technology Company Ltd (NASDAQ:WNW) Stock Plunged -39.84% So Far In 2023, What Analysts Expect Next?

In last trading session, Meiwu Technology Company Ltd (NASDAQ:WNW) saw 10.56 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.66. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.11 trading at -$0.03 or -17.93% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $7.00M. That closing price of WNW’s stock is at a discount of -2354.55% from its 52-week high price of $2.70 and is indicating a premium of 18.18% from its 52-week low price of $0.09. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 12.67 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.30 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Meiwu Technology Company Ltd (NASDAQ:WNW) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -17.93%, in the last five days WNW remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 10/05/23 when the stock touched $0.11 price level, adding 43.18% to its value on the day. Meiwu Technology Company Ltd’s shares saw a change of -39.84% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.39% in past 5-day. Meiwu Technology Company Ltd (NASDAQ:WNW) showed a performance of 2.22% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 29580.0 shares which calculate 0.04 days to cover the short interests.