Meiwu Technology Company Ltd (NASDAQ:WNW) Stock Plunged -39.84% So Far In 2023, What Analysts Expect Next?

In last trading session, Meiwu Technology Company Ltd (NASDAQ:WNW) saw 10.56 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.66. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.11 trading at -$0.03 or -17.93% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $7.00M. That closing price of WNW’s stock is at a discount of -2354.55% from its 52-week high price of $2.70 and is indicating a premium of 18.18% from its 52-week low price of $0.09. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 12.67 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.30 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
Meiwu Technology Company Ltd (NASDAQ:WNW) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -17.93%, in the last five days WNW remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 10/05/23 when the stock touched $0.11 price level, adding 43.18% to its value on the day. Meiwu Technology Company Ltd’s shares saw a change of -39.84% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.39% in past 5-day. Meiwu Technology Company Ltd (NASDAQ:WNW) showed a performance of 2.22% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 29580.0 shares which calculate 0.04 days to cover the short interests.
Meiwu Technology Company Ltd (WNW) estimates and forecasts
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -60.54% during past 5 years.
WNW Dividends
Meiwu Technology Company Ltd is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in November and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Meiwu Technology Company Ltd (NASDAQ:WNW)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 5.07% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.35 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.37%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.35% institutions for Meiwu Technology Company Ltd that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at WNW for having 0.11 million shares of worth $20088.0. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.19% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Two Sigma Investments, LP, which was holding about 47980.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.08% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $8425.0.