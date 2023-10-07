Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART): -68.63% Off High, Can It Comeback?

In last trading session, Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) saw 2.73 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $25.47 trading at -$0.73 or -2.79% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $7.04B. That closing price of CART’s stock is at a discount of -68.63% from its 52-week high price of $42.95 and is indicating a discount of -0.9% from its 52-week low price of $25.70. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.61 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.87 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
For Maplebear Inc. (CART), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$4.04 in the current quarter.
Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.79%, in the last five days CART remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 10/02/23 when the stock touched $25.47 price level, adding 14.3% to its value on the day. Maplebear Inc.’s shares saw a change of -24.42% in year-to-date performance and have moved -14.21% in past 5-day.
Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $30.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 16.49% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $30.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $31.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -21.71% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -17.79% for stock’s current value.
Maplebear Inc. (CART) estimates and forecasts
6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $736.87 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $822.15 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023.
CART Dividends
Maplebear Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in November and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.