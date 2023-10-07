Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART): -68.63% Off High, Can It Comeback?

In last trading session, Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) saw 2.73 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $25.47 trading at -$0.73 or -2.79% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $7.04B. That closing price of CART’s stock is at a discount of -68.63% from its 52-week high price of $42.95 and is indicating a discount of -0.9% from its 52-week low price of $25.70. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.61 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.87 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Maplebear Inc. (CART), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$4.04 in the current quarter.