Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (NYSE:LAC) Is Currently -7.75% Below Its 52-Week High, But Upside Potential Is Still There.

In last trading session, Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (NYSE:LAC) saw 5.55 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.49 trading at $0.59 or 5.41% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.84B. That closing price of LAC’s stock is at a discount of -7.75% from its 52-week high price of $12.38 and is indicating a premium of 29.85% from its 52-week low price of $8.06. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.86 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.47 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (NYSE:LAC) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.41%, in the last five days LAC hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 10/05/23 when the stock touched $11.49 price level, adding 7.19% to its value on the day. Number of shares sold short was 14.22 million shares which calculate 8.68 days to cover the short interests.