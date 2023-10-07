Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (NYSE:LAC) Is Currently -7.75% Below Its 52-Week High, But Upside Potential Is Still There.

In last trading session, Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (NYSE:LAC) saw 5.55 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.49 trading at $0.59 or 5.41% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.84B. That closing price of LAC’s stock is at a discount of -7.75% from its 52-week high price of $12.38 and is indicating a premium of 29.85% from its 52-week low price of $8.06. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.86 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.47 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (NYSE:LAC) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.41%, in the last five days LAC hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 10/05/23 when the stock touched $11.49 price level, adding 7.19% to its value on the day. Number of shares sold short was 14.22 million shares which calculate 8.68 days to cover the short interests.
Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (LAC) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 156.70% in the current quarter and calculating 371.40% increase in the next quarter.
2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $59.3 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $121.25 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023.
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -9.72% during past 5 years.
LAC Dividends
Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between October 25 and October 30 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.