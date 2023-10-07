Lilly(Eli) & Co (NYSE:LLY) Is Now 45.3% Above Its 52-Week Low. How Long Will It Continue To Rise?

In last trading session, Lilly(Eli) & Co (NYSE:LLY) saw 4.74 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.33. Company’s recent per share price level of $565.22 trading at $23.74 or 4.38% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $536.56B. That closing price of LLY’s stock is at a discount of -6.48% from its 52-week high price of $601.84 and is indicating a premium of 45.3% from its 52-week low price of $309.20. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.67 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.82 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Lilly(Eli) & Co (LLY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.77. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 30 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 3 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 19 see the stock as a Buy. 2 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $2.89 in the current quarter.

Lilly(Eli) & Co (NYSE:LLY) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.38%, in the last five days LLY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 10/06/23 when the stock touched $565.22 price level, adding 0.2% to its value on the day. Lilly(Eli) & Co’s shares saw a change of 54.50% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.23% in past 5-day. Lilly(Eli) & Co (NYSE:LLY) showed a performance of -1.40% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.27 million shares which calculate 2.27 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $581.77 to the stock, which implies a rise of 2.84% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $340.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $700.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -23.85% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 39.85% for stock’s current value.

Lilly(Eli) & Co (LLY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Lilly(Eli) & Co is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 53.47% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 23.93% while that of industry is -6.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 46.00% in the current quarter and calculating 50.20% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 17.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

13 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $8.9 billion for the same. And 11 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $9.39 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $6.94 billion and $7.3 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 28.20% while estimating it to be 28.50% for the next quarter.

In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 22.68% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 24.25%.

LLY Dividends

Lilly(Eli) & Co is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Lilly(Eli) & Co (NYSE:LLY)’s Major holders