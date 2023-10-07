Is Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc (NASDAQ:VEDU) A Better Buy Than Others After A -77.13% Fall In This Year?

In last trading session, Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc (NASDAQ:VEDU) saw 2.21 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.49. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.19 trading at $0.02 or 14.37% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $7.50M. That closing price of VEDU’s stock is at a discount of -515.79% from its 52-week high price of $1.17 and is indicating a premium of 42.11% from its 52-week low price of $0.11. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.14 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 832.46K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc (NASDAQ:VEDU) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 14.37%, in the last five days VEDU remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 10/03/23 when the stock touched $0.19 price level, adding 12.04% to its value on the day. Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc’s shares saw a change of -51.47% in year-to-date performance and have moved 28.10% in past 5-day. Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc (NASDAQ:VEDU) showed a performance of -12.98% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.15 million shares which calculate 0.12 days to cover the short interests.