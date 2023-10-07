Is Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc (NASDAQ:VEDU) A Better Buy Than Others After A -77.13% Fall In This Year?

In last trading session, Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc (NASDAQ:VEDU) saw 2.21 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.49. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.19 trading at $0.02 or 14.37% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $7.50M. That closing price of VEDU’s stock is at a discount of -515.79% from its 52-week high price of $1.17 and is indicating a premium of 42.11% from its 52-week low price of $0.11. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.14 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 832.46K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc (NASDAQ:VEDU) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 14.37%, in the last five days VEDU remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 10/03/23 when the stock touched $0.19 price level, adding 12.04% to its value on the day. Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc’s shares saw a change of -51.47% in year-to-date performance and have moved 28.10% in past 5-day. Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc (NASDAQ:VEDU) showed a performance of -12.98% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.15 million shares which calculate 0.12 days to cover the short interests.
In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.
Click here for full details and to join for free
VEDU Dividends
Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in November and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc (NASDAQ:VEDU)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 76.33% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.09 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.36%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.09% institutions for Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Geode Capital Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at VEDU for having 22075.0 shares of worth $9494.0. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.06% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Two Sigma Securities, LLC, which was holding about 22112.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.06% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $9510.0.