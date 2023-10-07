Is Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc’s -69.66% Fall This Year Is A Better Investing Opportunity?

In last trading session, Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (NASDAQ:WOOF) saw 4.9 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.29. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.51 trading at -$0.07 or -1.96% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $939.84M. That closing price of WOOF’s stock is at a discount of -258.12% from its 52-week high price of $12.57 and is indicating a discount of -1.42% from its 52-week low price of $3.56. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.91 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.52 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (WOOF), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.27. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 15 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 7 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.02 in the current quarter.

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (NASDAQ:WOOF) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.96%, in the last five days WOOF remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 10/02/23 when the stock touched $3.51 price level, adding 15.83% to its value on the day. Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc’s shares saw a change of -62.97% in year-to-date performance and have moved -14.18% in past 5-day. Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (NASDAQ:WOOF) showed a performance of -28.95% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 17.92 million shares which calculate 2.82 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.62 to the stock, which implies a rise of 46.98% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -184.9% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -13.96% for stock’s current value.

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (WOOF) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -59.14% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -62.67% while that of industry is 2.90. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -87.50% in the current quarter and calculating -39.10% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 3.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

12 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.51 billion for the same. And 12 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.65 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jan 2024.

In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -54.85% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 48.80%.

WOOF Dividends

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 28 and December 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (NASDAQ:WOOF)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 64.42% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 63.53 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 178.53%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 63.53% institutions for Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is the top institutional holder at WOOF for having 59.77 million shares of worth $531.91 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 25.99% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Mackenzie Financial Corporation, which was holding about 8.18 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.56% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $72.77 million.

On the other hand, Delaware Ivy Mid Cap Growth Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 3.87 million shares of worth $34.45 million or 1.68% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.98 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $26.54 million in the company or a holder of 1.30% of company’s stock.