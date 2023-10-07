Is Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX), -1.43% Away From High, Poised For A Strong Comeback?

In last trading session, Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) saw 3.56 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.26. Company’s recent per share price level of $36.33 trading at $1.42 or 4.07% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $8.71B. That closing price of NTNX’s stock is at a discount of -1.43% from its 52-week high price of $36.85 and is indicating a premium of 45.06% from its 52-week low price of $19.96. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.7 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.88 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.07%, in the last five days NTNX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 10/06/23 when the stock touched $36.33 price level, adding 1.78% to its value on the day. Nutanix Inc’s shares saw a change of 39.46% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.16% in past 5-day. Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) showed a performance of 0.75% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.17 million shares which calculate 3.25 days to cover the short interests.

Nutanix Inc (NTNX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Nutanix Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 42.92% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 36.67% while that of industry is 6.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 12.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

12 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $501.32 million for the same. And 12 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $534.12 million in the next quarter that will end on Jan 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 9.62% during past 5 years.

NTNX Dividends

Nutanix Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 28 and December 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.03% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 80.76 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 82.44%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 80.76% institutions for Nutanix Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at NTNX for having 35.36 million shares of worth $1.28 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 14.76% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 25.23 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.53% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $916.59 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 12.03 million shares of worth $437.0 million or 5.02% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7.4 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $268.93 million in the company or a holder of 3.09% of company’s stock.