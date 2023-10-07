Is Marathon Petroleum Corp’s 33.09% Rise This Year Is A Better Investing Opportunity?

In last trading session, Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) saw 3.37 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.57. Company’s recent per share price level of $143.18 trading at $0.9 or 0.63% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $57.25B. That closing price of MPC’s stock is at a discount of -11.4% from its 52-week high price of $159.50 and is indicating a premium of 29.01% from its 52-week low price of $101.64. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.5 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.49 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.63%, in the last five days MPC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 10/02/23 when the stock touched $143.18 price level, adding 5.55% to its value on the day. Marathon Petroleum Corp’s shares saw a change of 23.02% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.39% in past 5-day. Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) showed a performance of -5.11% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 13.31 million shares which calculate 3.51 days to cover the short interests.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Marathon Petroleum Corp is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 11.27% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -10.70% while that of industry is -15.30. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -2.70% in the current quarter and calculating -31.60% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -16.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $40.17 billion for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $38.92 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $41.73 billion and $40.09 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -3.70% while estimating it to be -2.90% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 33.23% during past 5 years.

MPC Dividends

Marathon Petroleum Corp is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on October 31 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.20% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 78.49 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 78.65%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 78.49% institutions for Marathon Petroleum Corp that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at MPC for having 40.42 million shares of worth $4.71 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 10.11% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 33.75 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.44% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.94 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 13.22 million shares of worth $1.54 billion or 3.31% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 11.55 million shares on Aug 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $1.65 billion in the company or a holder of 2.89% of company’s stock.