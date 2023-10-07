Is Aurora Cannabis Inc’s (NASDAQ:ACB) Stock Expensive Or Cheap At $0.57?

In last trading session, Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ:ACB) saw 4.94 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.43. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.57 trading at $0.0 or -0.04% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $200.91M. That closing price of ACB’s stock is at a discount of -184.21% from its 52-week high price of $1.62 and is indicating a premium of 24.56% from its 52-week low price of $0.43. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 14.2 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 19.89 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Aurora Cannabis Inc (ACB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 8 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ:ACB) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.04%, in the last five days ACB remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 10/02/23 when the stock touched $0.57 price level, adding 2.31% to its value on the day. Aurora Cannabis Inc’s shares saw a change of -38.52% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.04% in past 5-day. Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ:ACB) showed a performance of 23.04% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 39.39 million shares which calculate 1.05 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $0.72 to the stock, which implies a rise of 20.83% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $0.51 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $1.11. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -94.74% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 10.53% for stock’s current value.

Aurora Cannabis Inc (ACB) estimates and forecasts

And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $44.74 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023.

ACB Dividends

Aurora Cannabis Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between September 18 and September 22 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ:ACB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.11% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 12.49 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 12.51%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 12.49% institutions for Aurora Cannabis Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Verition Fund Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at ACB for having 12.34 million shares of worth $7.0 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 2.60% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is ETF Managers Group, LLC, which was holding about 8.35 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.76% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.73 million.

On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 11.39 million shares of worth $6.46 million or 2.40% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.68 million shares on Aug 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $1.52 million in the company or a holder of 0.57% of company’s stock.