Iamgold Corp. (NYSE:IAG) 53.05% Above Its 52-Week Low, But Can It Keep Rising?

In last trading session, Iamgold Corp. (NYSE:IAG) saw 3.3 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.51. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.13 trading at $0.05 or 2.40% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.02B. That closing price of IAG’s stock is at a discount of -56.81% from its 52-week high price of $3.34 and is indicating a premium of 53.05% from its 52-week low price of $1.00. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.28 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.08 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Iamgold Corp. (IAG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.75. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 12 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.