Gaucho Group Holdings Inc’s (NASDAQ:VINO) Forecasted Growth Is -133414.56% Or More

In last trading session, Gaucho Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VINO) saw 1.52 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.24. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.03 trading at -$0.3 or -22.56% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $0.89M. That closing price of VINO’s stock is at a discount of -5521.36% from its 52-week high price of $57.90 and is indicating a discount of -26.21% from its 52-week low price of $1.30. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.1 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 770.89K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Gaucho Group Holdings Inc (VINO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.