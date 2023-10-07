Frontier Communications Parent Inc (NASDAQ:FYBR) Projected To Shrink By -306.82% Or More

In last trading session, Frontier Communications Parent Inc (NASDAQ:FYBR) saw 2.56 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.96. Company’s recent per share price level of $15.24 trading at $0.09 or 0.59% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.75B. That closing price of FYBR’s stock is at a discount of -102.3% from its 52-week high price of $30.83 and is indicating a premium of 23.56% from its 52-week low price of $11.65. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.48 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.15 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.60. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 10 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.07 in the current quarter.