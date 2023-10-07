FOXO Technologies Inc (AMEX:FOXO) Shares Jumped 15.53% In A Week. Can It Continue Rising?

In last trading session, FOXO Technologies Inc (AMEX:FOXO) saw 16.05 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.05. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.12 trading at $0.02 or 17.20% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $7.50M. That closing price of FOXO’s stock is at a discount of -1350.0% from its 52-week high price of $1.74 and is indicating a premium of 25.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.09. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.33 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.68 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

FOXO Technologies Inc (AMEX:FOXO) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 17.20%, in the last five days FOXO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 10/03/23 when the stock touched $0.12 price level, adding 13.67% to its value on the day. FOXO Technologies Inc’s shares saw a change of -67.81% in year-to-date performance and have moved 15.53% in past 5-day. FOXO Technologies Inc (AMEX:FOXO) showed a performance of -16.61% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.38 million shares which calculate 0.2 days to cover the short interests.