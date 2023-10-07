FLJ Group Ltd ADR’s (NASDAQ:FLJ) Forecasted Growth Is -138466.67% Or More

In last trading session, FLJ Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:FLJ) saw 1.48 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.78. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.27 trading at $0.01 or 5.82% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $46.76M. That closing price of FLJ’s stock is at a discount of -1403.7% from its 52-week high price of $4.06 and is indicating a premium of 44.44% from its 52-week low price of $0.15. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.36 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.15 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For FLJ Group Ltd ADR (FLJ), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.