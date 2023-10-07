Femasys Inc (NASDAQ:FEMY) Is Up 390.20% Over The Past 30 Days: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

In last trading session, Femasys Inc (NASDAQ:FEMY) saw 8.93 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -3.71. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.00 trading at -$0.08 or -3.85% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $30.14M. That closing price of FEMY’s stock is at a discount of -137.5% from its 52-week high price of $4.75 and is indicating a premium of 87.5% from its 52-week low price of $0.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 57.4 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 11.93 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Femasys Inc (FEMY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.22 in the current quarter.

Femasys Inc (NASDAQ:FEMY) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.85%, in the last five days FEMY remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 10/02/23 when the stock touched $2.00 price level, adding 57.89% to its value on the day. Femasys Inc’s shares saw a change of 122.22% in year-to-date performance and have moved -32.89% in past 5-day. Femasys Inc (NASDAQ:FEMY) showed a performance of 390.20% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 80280.0 shares which calculate 0.31 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $8.75 to the stock, which implies a rise of 77.14% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $13.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -550.0% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -150.0% for stock’s current value.

Femasys Inc (FEMY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Femasys Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 78.57% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 7.29% while that of industry is 12.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 12.00% in the current quarter and calculating 20.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 26.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $280k for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $560k in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $347k and $234k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -19.30% while estimating it to be 139.30% for the next quarter.

FEMY Dividends

Femasys Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in November and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Femasys Inc (NASDAQ:FEMY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 14.82% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 7.95 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 9.34%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 7.95% institutions for Femasys Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. CM Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at FEMY for having 0.24 million shares of worth $0.12 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 1.60% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC, which was holding about 0.22 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.48% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.11 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.13 million shares of worth $65438.0 or 0.85% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 8823.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $4499.0 in the company or a holder of 0.06% of company’s stock.