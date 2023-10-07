EZGO Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:EZGO) Adds 3.65% In A Week: What’s Taking The Stock Higher?

In last trading session, EZGO Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:EZGO) saw 6.96 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.89. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.15 trading at $0.0 or 0.54% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $11.24M. That closing price of EZGO’s stock is at a discount of -1746.67% from its 52-week high price of $2.77 and is indicating a premium of 20.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.12. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 9.83 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 11.43 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

EZGO Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:EZGO) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.54%, in the last five days EZGO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 10/05/23 when the stock touched $0.15 price level, adding 3.85% to its value on the day. EZGO Technologies Ltd’s shares saw a change of -77.83% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.65% in past 5-day. EZGO Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:EZGO) showed a performance of -26.83% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.93 million shares which calculate 0.31 days to cover the short interests.