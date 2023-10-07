EBET Inc (NASDAQ:EBET) Stock Ripped -97.35% Year-To-Date, What Will Happen Next?

In last trading session, EBET Inc (NASDAQ:EBET) saw 4.22 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.27. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.50 trading at -$0.11 or -17.73% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $7.48M. That closing price of EBET’s stock is at a discount of -15860.0% from its 52-week high price of $79.80 and is indicating a discount of -20.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.60. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.92 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.55 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

EBET Inc (NASDAQ:EBET) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -17.73%, in the last five days EBET remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 10/02/23 when the stock touched $0.50 price level, adding 48.14% to its value on the day. EBET Inc’s shares saw a change of -97.35% in year-to-date performance and have moved -47.15% in past 5-day. EBET Inc (NASDAQ:EBET) showed a performance of -61.78% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.68 million shares which calculate 0.13 days to cover the short interests.