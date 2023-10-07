EBET Inc (NASDAQ:EBET) Stock Ripped -97.35% Year-To-Date, What Will Happen Next?

In last trading session, EBET Inc (NASDAQ:EBET) saw 4.22 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.27. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.50 trading at -$0.11 or -17.73% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $7.48M. That closing price of EBET’s stock is at a discount of -15860.0% from its 52-week high price of $79.80 and is indicating a discount of -20.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.60. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.92 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.55 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
EBET Inc (NASDAQ:EBET) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -17.73%, in the last five days EBET remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 10/02/23 when the stock touched $0.50 price level, adding 48.14% to its value on the day. EBET Inc’s shares saw a change of -97.35% in year-to-date performance and have moved -47.15% in past 5-day. EBET Inc (NASDAQ:EBET) showed a performance of -61.78% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.68 million shares which calculate 0.13 days to cover the short interests.
EBET Inc (EBET) estimates and forecasts
1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $17.8 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $18.9 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022.
EBET Dividends
EBET Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in November and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
EBET Inc (NASDAQ:EBET)’s Major holders
Nantahala Capital Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at EBET for having 35514.0 shares of worth $17792.0. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.01% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is NewGen Asset Management Ltd., which was holding about 29849.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.01% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $14954.0.
On the other hand, TIFF Multi-Asset Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 5758.0 shares of worth $2884.0 or 0.00% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1844.0 shares on May 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $923.0 in the company or a holder of 0.00% of company’s stock.