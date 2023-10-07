Dow Inc (NYSE:DOW): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $50.28?

In last trading session, Dow Inc (NYSE:DOW) saw 4.22 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.34. Companyâ€™s recent per share price level of $50.28 trading at $0.42 or 0.84% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $35.35B. That closing price of DOWâ€™s stock is at a discount of -21.08% from its 52-week high price of $60.88 and is indicating a premium of 14.66% from its 52-week low price of $42.91. Taking a look at companyâ€™s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.3 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.39 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Dow Inc (DOW), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.68. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 25 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 18 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.44 in the current quarter.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Dow Inc (NYSE:DOW) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.84%, in the last five days DOW remained trading in the red while hitting itâ€™s week-highest on Tuesday, 10/03/23 when the stock touched $50.28 price level, adding 3.4% to its value on the day. Dow Incâ€™s shares saw a change of -0.22% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.48% in past 5-day. Dow Inc (NYSE:DOW) showed a performance of -7.06% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 11.87 million shares which calculate 3.07 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $56.22 to the stock, which implies a rise of 10.57% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $49.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $66.00. It follows that stockâ€™s current price would drop -31.26% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 2.55% for stockâ€™s current value.

Dow Inc (DOW) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Dow Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -8.01% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -63.04% while that of industry is -11.90. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -60.40% in the current quarter and calculating 10.90% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -22.20% from the last financial yearâ€™s standing.

13 industry analysts have given their estimates about the companyâ€™s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $10.36 billion for the same. And 13 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $10.53 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $13.1 billion and $11.86 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -20.90% while estimating it to be -11.20% for the next quarter.

In 2023, companyâ€™s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -63.19% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -8.12%.

DOW Dividends

Dow Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on October 24 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Dow Inc (NYSE:DOW)â€™s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.12% of companyâ€™s total shares while institution are holding 65.71 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 65.79%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 65.71% institutions for Dow Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at DOW for having 61.84 million shares of worth $3.29 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 8.80% of the companyâ€™s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 47.73 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firmâ€™s hold over 6.79% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.54 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own companyâ€™s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 22.09 million shares of worth $1.18 billion or 3.14% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 16.84 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $896.92 million in the company or a holder of 2.40% of companyâ€™s stock.