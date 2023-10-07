Does Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) Look Expensive At $9.65? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) saw 3.09 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.93. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.65 trading at $0.33 or 3.54% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.18B. That closing price of ETRN’s stock is at a discount of -8.6% from its 52-week high price of $10.48 and is indicating a premium of 52.33% from its 52-week low price of $4.60. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.61 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.92 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.33. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 14 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.11 in the current quarter.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.54%, in the last five days ETRN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 10/06/23 when the stock touched $9.65 price level, adding 0.21% to its value on the day. Equitrans Midstream Corporation’s shares saw a change of 44.03% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.99% in past 5-day. Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) showed a performance of 2.22% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 14.07 million shares which calculate 4.31 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $11.25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 14.22% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $9.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $14.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -45.08% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 6.74% for stock’s current value.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Equitrans Midstream Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 88.48% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 0.00% while that of industry is -20.00. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 22.20% in the current quarter and calculating 15.40% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 4.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $326.44 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $348.62 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $337.63 million and $355.24 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -3.30% while estimating it to be -1.90% for the next quarter.

In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 11.87% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 2.60%.

ETRN Dividends

Equitrans Midstream Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between October 30 and November 03 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN)’s Major holders