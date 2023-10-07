Does Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK) Look Expensive At $19.66? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK) saw 5.25 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.28. Company’s recent per share price level of $19.66 trading at $0.98 or 5.25% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.39B. That closing price of CNK’s stock is at a premium of 4.12% from its 52-week high price of $18.85 and is indicating a premium of 57.88% from its 52-week low price of $8.28. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.21 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.85 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 10 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.35 in the current quarter.