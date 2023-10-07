Does Anywhere Real Estate Inc (NYSE:HOUS) Look Expensive At $5.31? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Anywhere Real Estate Inc (NYSE:HOUS) saw 2.69 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.42. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.31 trading at -$0.42 or -7.33% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $586.65M. That closing price of HOUS’s stock is at a discount of -85.5% from its 52-week high price of $9.85 and is indicating a premium of 18.46% from its 52-week low price of $4.33. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.19 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.07 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Anywhere Real Estate Inc (HOUS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.40. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.33 in the current quarter.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc (NYSE:HOUS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -7.33%, in the last five days HOUS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 10/02/23 when the stock touched $5.31 price level, adding 17.16% to its value on the day. Anywhere Real Estate Inc’s shares saw a change of -16.90% in year-to-date performance and have moved -17.42% in past 5-day. Anywhere Real Estate Inc (NYSE:HOUS) showed a performance of -27.76% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.87 million shares which calculate 8.29 days to cover the short interests.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc (HOUS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Anywhere Real Estate Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -1.48% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -592.59% while that of industry is -10.50. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -43.10% in the current quarter and calculating 80.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -16.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.62 billion for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.34 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $1.85 billion and $1.32 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -12.30% while estimating it to be 1.50% for the next quarter.

In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 63.84% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 52.50%.

HOUS Dividends

Anywhere Real Estate Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in November and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc (NYSE:HOUS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.20% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 112.74 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 117.67%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 112.74% institutions for Anywhere Real Estate Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at HOUS for having 18.29 million shares of worth $122.17 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 16.55% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 17.28 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 15.64% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $115.44 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 7.83 million shares of worth $51.38 million or 7.09% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.71 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $38.14 million in the company or a holder of 5.17% of company’s stock.