Cybin Inc (AMEX:CYBN) Rises 5.42%, But An Additional Surge May Follow.

In last trading session, Cybin Inc (AMEX:CYBN) saw 2.17 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Companyâ€™s recent per share price level of $0.56 trading at $0.02 or 5.42% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $135.35M. That closing price of CYBNâ€™s stock is at a discount of -26.79% from its 52-week high price of $0.71 and is indicating a premium of 62.5% from its 52-week low price of $0.21. Taking a look at companyâ€™s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.29 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.18 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Cybin Inc (CYBN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.05 in the current quarter.