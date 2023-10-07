Cybin Inc (AMEX:CYBN) Rises 5.42%, But An Additional Surge May Follow.

In last trading session, Cybin Inc (AMEX:CYBN) saw 2.17 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Companyâ€™s recent per share price level of $0.56 trading at $0.02 or 5.42% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $135.35M. That closing price of CYBNâ€™s stock is at a discount of -26.79% from its 52-week high price of $0.71 and is indicating a premium of 62.5% from its 52-week low price of $0.21. Taking a look at companyâ€™s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.29 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.18 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
For Cybin Inc (CYBN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.05 in the current quarter.
In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.
Click here for full details and to join for free
Cybin Inc (AMEX:CYBN) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.42%, in the last five days CYBN remained trading in the green while hitting itâ€™s week-highest on Monday, 10/02/23 when the stock touched $0.56 price level, adding 6.62% to its value on the day. Cybin Incâ€™s shares saw a change of 89.84% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.13% in past 5-day. Cybin Inc (AMEX:CYBN) showed a performance of 76.80% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.24 million shares which calculate 1.87 days to cover the short interests.
Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 89.82% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10.00. It follows that stockâ€™s current price would drop -1685.71% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -435.71% for stockâ€™s current value.
Cybin Inc (CYBN) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Cybin Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 44.99% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 5.26% while that of industry is 12.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 16.70% in the current quarter and calculating 33.30% increase in the next quarter.
Weighing up companyâ€™s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -68.39% during past 5 years.
CYBN Dividends
Cybin Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in November and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.