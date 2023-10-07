Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) Is Now 27.47% Above Its 52-Week Low. How Long Will It Continue To Rise?

In last trading session, Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) saw 2.99 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.21. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.68 trading at $0.19 or 2.54% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.12B. That closing price of CPG’s stock is at a discount of -11.85% from its 52-week high price of $8.59 and is indicating a premium of 27.47% from its 52-week low price of $5.57. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.24 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.12 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Crescent Point Energy Corp (CPG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.27. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 15 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 12 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.32 in the current quarter.

Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.54%, in the last five days CPG remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 10/02/23 when the stock touched $7.68 price level, adding 7.58% to its value on the day. Crescent Point Energy Corp’s shares saw a change of 8.11% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.47% in past 5-day. Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) showed a performance of -7.36% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12.83 million shares which calculate 4.81 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $10.55 to the stock, which implies a rise of 27.2% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $9.57 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $12.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -56.25% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -24.61% for stock’s current value.

Crescent Point Energy Corp (CPG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Crescent Point Energy Corp is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 3.98% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 0.00% while that of industry is -27.40. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -47.50% in the current quarter and calculating 147.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -6.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $740.82 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $696.66 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $853.5 million and $668.33 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -13.20% while estimating it to be 4.20% for the next quarter.

In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -35.87% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -1.00%.

CPG Dividends

Crescent Point Energy Corp is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG)’s Major holders