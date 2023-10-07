Buy, Sell Or Hold SNDL Inc (NASDAQ:SNDL) At $1.69?

In last trading session, SNDL Inc (NASDAQ:SNDL) saw 1.81 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.53. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.69 trading at -$0.02 or -1.17% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $439.84M. That closing price of SNDL’s stock is at a discount of -98.82% from its 52-week high price of $3.36 and is indicating a premium of 26.04% from its 52-week low price of $1.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.29 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.96 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For SNDL Inc (SNDL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.