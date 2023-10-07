Buy, Sell Or Hold SNDL Inc (NASDAQ:SNDL) At $1.69?

In last trading session, SNDL Inc (NASDAQ:SNDL) saw 1.81 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.53. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.69 trading at -$0.02 or -1.17% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $439.84M. That closing price of SNDL’s stock is at a discount of -98.82% from its 52-week high price of $3.36 and is indicating a premium of 26.04% from its 52-week low price of $1.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.29 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.96 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
For SNDL Inc (SNDL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.
SNDL Inc (NASDAQ:SNDL) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.17%, in the last five days SNDL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 10/02/23 when the stock touched $1.69 price level, adding 11.05% to its value on the day. SNDL Inc’s shares saw a change of -19.14% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.05% in past 5-day. SNDL Inc (NASDAQ:SNDL) showed a performance of -10.11% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 16.08 million shares which calculate 2.22 days to cover the short interests.
Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.38 to the stock, which implies a rise of 61.42% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4.38 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $4.38. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -159.17% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -159.17% for stock’s current value.
SNDL Inc (SNDL) estimates and forecasts
This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 1,185.00% from the last financial year’s standing.
1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $182.59 million for the same. Company posted $17.04 million and $13.2 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -51.44% during past 5 years.
SNDL Dividends
SNDL Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 13 and November 17 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.