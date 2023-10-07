Buy, Sell Or Hold Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) At $3.46?

In last trading session, Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) saw 1.27 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.25. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.46 trading at $0.31 or 9.84% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $224.04M. That closing price of IREN’s stock is at a discount of -132.95% from its 52-week high price of $8.06 and is indicating a premium of 70.52% from its 52-week low price of $1.02. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.44 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.42 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 9.84%, in the last five days IREN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 10/02/23 when the stock touched $3.46 price level, adding 15.4% to its value on the day. Iris Energy Ltd’s shares saw a change of 176.80% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.74% in past 5-day. Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) showed a performance of -22.77% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.61 million shares which calculate 0.47 days to cover the short interests.
Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $11.17 to the stock, which implies a rise of 69.02% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $6.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $24.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -593.64% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -73.41% for stock’s current value.
Iris Energy Ltd (IREN) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Iris Energy Ltd is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 15.72% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 104.46% while that of industry is -5.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 27.90% from the last financial year’s standing.
Company posted $15.18 million and $13.47 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.
IREN Dividends
Iris Energy Ltd is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on September 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.