Buy, Sell Or Hold Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) At $3.46?

In last trading session, Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) saw 1.27 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.25. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.46 trading at $0.31 or 9.84% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $224.04M. That closing price of IREN’s stock is at a discount of -132.95% from its 52-week high price of $8.06 and is indicating a premium of 70.52% from its 52-week low price of $1.02. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.44 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.42 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 9.84%, in the last five days IREN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 10/02/23 when the stock touched $3.46 price level, adding 15.4% to its value on the day. Iris Energy Ltd’s shares saw a change of 176.80% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.74% in past 5-day. Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) showed a performance of -22.77% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.61 million shares which calculate 0.47 days to cover the short interests.