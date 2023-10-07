Buy, Sell Or Hold Akero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKRO) At $50.33?

In last trading session, Akero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKRO) saw 1.08 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.90. Company’s recent per share price level of $50.33 trading at $2.91 or 6.14% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.80B. That closing price of AKRO’s stock is at a discount of -15.99% from its 52-week high price of $58.38 and is indicating a premium of 29.74% from its 52-week low price of $35.36. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.89 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 729.62K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Akero Therapeutics Inc (AKRO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.68 in the current quarter.

Akero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKRO) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.14%, in the last five days AKRO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 10/02/23 when the stock touched $50.33 price level, adding 1.78% to its value on the day. Akero Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of -8.16% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.49% in past 5-day. Akero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKRO) showed a performance of 1.04% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.99 million shares which calculate 6.81 days to cover the short interests.

Akero Therapeutics Inc (AKRO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Akero Therapeutics Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 35.77% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 5.92% while that of industry is 12.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 26.10% in the current quarter and calculating -57.10% decrease in the next quarter.

In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 5.27% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -14.60%.

AKRO Dividends

Akero Therapeutics Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 02 and November 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Akero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKRO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.50% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 87.71 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 93.82%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 87.71% institutions for Akero Therapeutics Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC is the top institutional holder at AKRO for having 4.43 million shares of worth $222.72 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 7.96% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Alkeon Capital Management LLC, which was holding about 3.47 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.24% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $174.51 million.

On the other hand, ACAP Strategic Fund and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 1.64 million shares of worth $82.79 million or 2.96% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.54 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $77.51 million in the company or a holder of 2.77% of company’s stock.