Borqs Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BRQS) Is Down -37.00% Over The Past 30 Days: Is There Trouble Ahead?

In last trading session, Borqs Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BRQS) saw 1.09 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.10 trading at $0.0 or 0.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $17.89M. That closing price of BRQS’s stock is at a discount of -760.0% from its 52-week high price of $0.86 and is indicating a premium of 10.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.09. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.91 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.43 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Borqs Technologies Inc (BRQS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.