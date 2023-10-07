Bionomics Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ:BNOX) Adds 48.15% In One Week: What’s Boosting Its Stock?

In last trading session, Bionomics Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ:BNOX) saw 3.39 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.13. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.00 trading at $0.21 or 5.54% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $32.64M. That closing price of BNOX’s stock is at a discount of -172.5% from its 52-week high price of $10.90 and is indicating a premium of 76.75% from its 52-week low price of $0.93. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 20.95 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.46 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Bionomics Ltd. ADR (BNOX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.47 in the current quarter.

Bionomics Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ:BNOX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.54%, in the last five days BNOX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 10/03/23 when the stock touched $4.00 price level, adding 24.53% to its value on the day. Bionomics Ltd. ADR’s shares saw a change of -13.98% in year-to-date performance and have moved 48.15% in past 5-day. Bionomics Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ:BNOX) showed a performance of 118.58% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.25 million shares which calculate 0.45 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $8.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 50.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $6.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -150.0% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -50.0% for stock’s current value.

Bionomics Ltd. ADR (BNOX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Bionomics Ltd. ADR is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 92.31% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 12.81% while that of industry is 12.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $260k for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $260k in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 15.44% during past 5 years.

BNOX Dividends

Bionomics Ltd. ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in November and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Bionomics Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ:BNOX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 7.36 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 7.36%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 7.36% institutions for Bionomics Ltd. ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management, L.P. is the top institutional holder at BNOX for having 0.13 million shares of worth $0.28 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 1.54% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BVF Inc., which was holding about 80971.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.99% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.18 million.