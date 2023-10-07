BILL Holdings Inc (NYSE:BILL) Jumps 6.35 Percent, But More Could Be Coming.

In last trading session, BILL Holdings Inc (NYSE:BILL) saw 2.55 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.94. Company’s recent per share price level of $112.12 trading at $6.69 or 6.35% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $11.95B. That closing price of BILL’s stock is at a discount of -37.46% from its 52-week high price of $154.12 and is indicating a premium of 39.08% from its 52-week low price of $68.30. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.88 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.60 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.35%, in the last five days BILL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 10/06/23 when the stock touched $112.12 price level, adding 0.73% to its value on the day. BILL Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of 2.90% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.27% in past 5-day. BILL Holdings Inc (NYSE:BILL) showed a performance of -4.11% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.02 million shares which calculate 3.76 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $133.07 to the stock, which implies a rise of 15.74% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $90.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $200.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -78.38% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 19.73% for stock’s current value.

BILL Holdings Inc (BILL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that BILL Holdings Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 49.33% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 16.97% while that of industry is 19.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 250.00% in the current quarter and calculating 14.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 22.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

20 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $298.03 million for the same. And 20 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $318.32 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -84.18% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 19.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15.36%.

BILL Dividends

BILL Holdings Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 01 and November 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

BILL Holdings Inc (NYSE:BILL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.95% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 100.57 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 104.70%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 100.57% institutions for BILL Holdings Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the top institutional holder at BILL for having 12.54 million shares of worth $1.47 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 11.76% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 10.82 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.15% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.26 billion.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 6.47 million shares of worth $756.42 million or 6.07% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.15 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $368.55 million in the company or a holder of 2.96% of company’s stock.