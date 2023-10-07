Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) Could Really Rise To $16.00 In 12 Months, According To Analysts.

In last trading session, Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) saw 2.5 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.95. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.11 trading at -$0.12 or -1.46% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.95B. That closing price of BHC’s stock is at a discount of -26.14% from its 52-week high price of $10.23 and is indicating a premium of 31.32% from its 52-week low price of $5.57. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.16 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.90 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.57. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.93 in the current quarter.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.46%, in the last five days BHC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 10/02/23 when the stock touched $8.11 price level, adding 1.93% to its value on the day. Bausch Health Companies Inc’s shares saw a change of 29.14% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.34% in past 5-day. Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) showed a performance of -3.68% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 25.83 million shares which calculate 9.68 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $9.67 to the stock, which implies a rise of 16.13% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $6.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $16.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -97.29% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 26.02% for stock’s current value.

Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Bausch Health Companies Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 10.64% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 8.17% while that of industry is 10.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 22.40% in the current quarter and calculating 2.90% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 3.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.15 billion for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.26 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $2.06 billion and $2.19 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 4.70% while estimating it to be 3.00% for the next quarter.

In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -1.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 2.60%.

BHC Dividends

Bausch Health Companies Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 01 and November 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.86% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 74.12 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 80.44%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 74.12% institutions for Bausch Health Companies Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Icahn Carl C is the top institutional holder at BHC for having 34.72 million shares of worth $277.77 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 9.62% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Paulson & Company, Inc., which was holding about 26.44 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.32% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $211.51 million.

On the other hand, Franklin Custodian Funds-Income Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 15.0 million shares of worth $120.0 million or 4.16% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.24 million shares on Jul 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $41.2 million in the company or a holder of 1.18% of company’s stock.