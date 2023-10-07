Baudax Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BXRX) Is Currently -4103.85% Below Its 52-Week High, But Upside Potential Is Still There.

In last trading session, Baudax Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BXRX) saw 1.05 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.01. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.26 trading at -$0.03 or -11.66% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.38M. That closing price of BXRX’s stock is at a discount of -4103.85% from its 52-week high price of $10.93 and is indicating a discount of -7.69% from its 52-week low price of $0.28. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 18.04 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.94 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Baudax Bio Inc (BXRX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.53 in the current quarter.

Baudax Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BXRX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -11.66%, in the last five days BXRX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 10/02/23 when the stock touched $0.26 price level, adding 30.85% to its value on the day. Baudax Bio Inc’s shares saw a change of -91.86% in year-to-date performance and have moved -30.02% in past 5-day. Baudax Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BXRX) showed a performance of -34.43% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12990.0 shares which calculate 0.13 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $24.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 98.92% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $24.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $24.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -9130.77% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -9130.77% for stock’s current value.

Baudax Bio Inc (BXRX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Baudax Bio Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -84.01% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 99.07% while that of industry is 9.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 99.50% in the current quarter and calculating 99.00% increase in the next quarter.

Company posted $238k and $310k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

BXRX Dividends

Baudax Bio Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 06 and November 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Baudax Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BXRX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 11.61% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 21.20 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 23.99%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 21.20% institutions for Baudax Bio Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Creative Planning is the top institutional holder at BXRX for having 45001.0 shares of worth $52651.0. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.49% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Jane Street Group, LLC, which was holding about 27342.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.30% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $31990.0.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 24900.0 shares of worth $29133.0 or 0.27% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 919.0 shares on May 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $482.0 in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.