Ault Alliance Inc (AMEX:AULT) jumps 54.02% In 2023; How Attractive Is It At $0.27?

In last trading session, Ault Alliance Inc (AMEX:AULT) saw 2.41 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.91. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.27 trading at -$0.02 or -6.79% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.88M. That closing price of AULT’s stock is at a discount of -15785.19% from its 52-week high price of $42.89 and from its 52-week low price of $0.27. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.01 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.60 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Ault Alliance Inc (AULT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Ault Alliance Inc (AMEX:AULT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.79%, in the last five days AULT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 10/05/23 when the stock touched $0.27 price level, adding 31.44% to its value on the day. Ault Alliance Inc’s shares saw a change of -98.94% in year-to-date performance and have moved -17.33% in past 5-day. Ault Alliance Inc (AMEX:AULT) showed a performance of -70.43% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.25 million shares which calculate 0.17 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $419.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 99.94% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $419.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $419.50. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -155270.37% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -155270.37% for stock’s current value.

Ault Alliance Inc (AULT) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 156.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $34.36 million for the same. Company posted $7.8 million and $32.83 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 74.66% during past 5 years.

AULT Dividends

Ault Alliance Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 20 and November 24 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Ault Alliance Inc (AMEX:AULT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 13.12% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 7.96 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 9.16%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 7.96% institutions for Ault Alliance Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at AULT for having 44619.0 shares of worth $0.23 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.58% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 5666.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.07% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $29179.0.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 27340.0 shares of worth $0.14 million or 0.35% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 16916.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $87117.0 in the company or a holder of 0.22% of company’s stock.