ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SPRY) Is Down -41.67% Over The Past 30 Days: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

In last trading session, ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SPRY) saw 1.14 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.16. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.27 trading at $0.28 or 7.02% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $408.08M. That closing price of SPRY’s stock is at a discount of -126.0% from its 52-week high price of $9.65 and is indicating a premium of 40.28% from its 52-week low price of $2.55. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.83 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.19 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (SPRY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.33. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.18 in the current quarter.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SPRY) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 7.02%, in the last five days SPRY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 10/06/23 when the stock touched $4.27 price level, adding 2.29% to its value on the day. ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc’s shares saw a change of -49.94% in year-to-date performance and have moved 12.96% in past 5-day. ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SPRY) showed a performance of -41.67% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.78 million shares which calculate 10.92 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.00 to the stock, which implies a fall of -6.75% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -17.1% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 29.74% for stock’s current value.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (SPRY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -26.12% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 18.39% while that of industry is 9.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 64.00% in the current quarter and calculating -124.70% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -98.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -13.04% during past 5 years.

SPRY Dividends

ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between October 31 and November 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SPRY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 34.71% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 58.98 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 90.33%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 58.98% institutions for ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) is the top institutional holder at SPRY for having 11.08 million shares of worth $47.3 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 11.59% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Orbimed Advisors LLC., which was holding about 8.74 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.15% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $37.32 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 1.3 million shares of worth $5.57 million or 1.37% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.13 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $4.84 million in the company or a holder of 1.19% of company’s stock.