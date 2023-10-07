Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) Is Now 8.33% Above Its 52-Week Low. How Long Will It Continue To Rise?

In last trading session, Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) saw 1.05 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.34. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.12 trading at $0.0 or -0.16% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $9.12M. That closing price of ARAV’s stock is at a discount of -1950.0% from its 52-week high price of $2.46 and is indicating a premium of 8.33% from its 52-week low price of $0.11. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.67 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.25 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Aravive Inc (ARAV), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.60. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.1 in the current quarter.

Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.16%, in the last five days ARAV remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 10/02/23 when the stock touched $0.12 price level, adding 12.79% to its value on the day. Aravive Inc’s shares saw a change of -90.61% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.06% in past 5-day. Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) showed a performance of -8.82% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.3 million shares which calculate 0.55 days to cover the short interests.

Aravive Inc (ARAV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Aravive Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -93.40% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 47.62% while that of industry is 12.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 80.40% in the current quarter and calculating 87.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -61.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $250k for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $400k in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $970k and $1.47 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -74.20% while estimating it to be -72.90% for the next quarter.

ARAV Dividends

Aravive Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in November and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 47.53% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 30.53 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 58.19%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 30.53% institutions for Aravive Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. BVF Inc. is the top institutional holder at ARAV for having 4.78 million shares of worth $6.03 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 6.50% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Artal Group S.A., which was holding about 4.57 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.22% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.76 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 1.27 million shares of worth $1.6 million or 1.72% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.32 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.4 million in the company or a holder of 0.43% of company’s stock.