Apollo Global Management Inc (NYSE:APO)’s 12-Month Price Target Currently Stands At $104.00

In last trading session, Apollo Global Management Inc (NYSE:APO) saw 2.63 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.62. Company’s recent per share price level of $90.57 trading at $1.99 or 2.25% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $71.49B. That closing price of APO’s stock is at a discount of -2.88% from its 52-week high price of $93.18 and is indicating a premium of 49.63% from its 52-week low price of $45.62. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.91 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.17 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Apollo Global Management Inc (APO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.71. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 17 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.8 in the current quarter.

Apollo Global Management Inc (NYSE:APO) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.25%, in the last five days APO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 10/06/23 when the stock touched $90.57 price level, adding 0.59% to its value on the day. Apollo Global Management Inc’s shares saw a change of 41.98% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.90% in past 5-day. Apollo Global Management Inc (NYSE:APO) showed a performance of 3.96% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 13.49 million shares which calculate 6.42 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $96.36 to the stock, which implies a rise of 6.01% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $88.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $104.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -14.83% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 2.84% for stock’s current value.

Apollo Global Management Inc (APO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Apollo Global Management Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 48.79% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 29.17% while that of industry is 0.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 35.30% in the current quarter and calculating 28.90% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 23.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.48 billion for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.54 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $824.8 million and $4.84 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 322.30% while estimating it to be -27.00% for the next quarter.

In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 28.86% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 22.20%.

APO Dividends

Apollo Global Management Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Apollo Global Management Inc (NYSE:APO)’s Major holders