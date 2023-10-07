Analysts Say That ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ZVSA) Is Likely To Make It To $2.50 In 12 Months

In last trading session, ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ZVSA) saw 5.26 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.30. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.12 trading at -$0.01 or -8.19% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.84M. That closing price of ZVSA’s stock is at a discount of -20733.33% from its 52-week high price of $25.00 and is indicating a premium of 8.33% from its 52-week low price of $0.11. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.07 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.45 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
For ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (ZVSA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.16 in the current quarter.
ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ZVSA) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -8.19%, in the last five days ZVSA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 10/04/23 when the stock touched $0.12 price level, adding 32.58% to its value on the day. ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of -92.36% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.34% in past 5-day. ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ZVSA) showed a performance of -2.36% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.63 million shares which calculate 0.4 days to cover the short interests.
Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 95.2% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2.50. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1983.33% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -1983.33% for stock’s current value.
ZVSA Dividends
ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in November and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ZVSA)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 54.44% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 27.97 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 61.38%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 27.97% institutions for ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC is the top institutional holder at ZVSA for having 0.12 million shares of worth $29552.0. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.39% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Cowen and Company, LLC, which was holding about 50000.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.16% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $12275.0.
On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 17194.0 shares of worth $4221.0 or 0.06% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4076.0 shares on May 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $1491.0 in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.