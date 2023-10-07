Analysts Say That ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ZVSA) Is Likely To Make It To $2.50 In 12 Months

In last trading session, ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ZVSA) saw 5.26 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.30. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.12 trading at -$0.01 or -8.19% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.84M. That closing price of ZVSA’s stock is at a discount of -20733.33% from its 52-week high price of $25.00 and is indicating a premium of 8.33% from its 52-week low price of $0.11. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.07 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.45 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (ZVSA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.16 in the current quarter.