American Oncology Network Inc (NASDAQ:AONC), 25.47% Above Its High, Could Make A Strong Comeback.

In last trading session, American Oncology Network Inc (NASDAQ:AONC) saw 3.76 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.15. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.93 trading at $2.01 or 33.95% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $80.17M. That closing price of AONC’s stock is at a discount of -399.37% from its 52-week high price of $39.60 and is indicating a premium of 25.47% from its 52-week low price of $5.91. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.52 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 221.06K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 33.95%, in the last five days AONC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 10/06/23 when the stock touched $7.93 price level, adding 27.91% to its value on the day. American Oncology Network Inc’s shares saw a change of -21.06% in year-to-date performance and have moved -14.73% in past 5-day. American Oncology Network Inc (NASDAQ:AONC) showed a performance of -24.83% in past 30-days.
American Oncology Network Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in November and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
CVI Holdings, LLC is the top institutional holder at AONC for having 0.59 million shares of worth $6.12 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 5.87% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Saba Capital Management, L.P., which was holding about 0.21 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.03% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.12 million.
On the other hand, AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 32013.0 shares of worth $0.33 million or 0.32% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 13139.0 shares on May 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.13 million in the company or a holder of 0.13% of company’s stock.