American Oncology Network Inc (NASDAQ:AONC), 25.47% Above Its High, Could Make A Strong Comeback.

In last trading session, American Oncology Network Inc (NASDAQ:AONC) saw 3.76 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.15. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.93 trading at $2.01 or 33.95% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $80.17M. That closing price of AONC’s stock is at a discount of -399.37% from its 52-week high price of $39.60 and is indicating a premium of 25.47% from its 52-week low price of $5.91. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.52 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 221.06K if we extend that period to 3-months.

American Oncology Network Inc (NASDAQ:AONC) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 33.95%, in the last five days AONC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 10/06/23 when the stock touched $7.93 price level, adding 27.91% to its value on the day. American Oncology Network Inc’s shares saw a change of -21.06% in year-to-date performance and have moved -14.73% in past 5-day. American Oncology Network Inc (NASDAQ:AONC) showed a performance of -24.83% in past 30-days.